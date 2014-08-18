Aug 18 Oil transportation company Dakota Plains
Holdings Inc said it would link its Pioneer Rail
Terminal in North Dakota to Hiland Partners LP's pipeline
carrying crude out of the Bakken shale formation.
Oil by rail has surged in recent years as a production boom
in North Dakota outpaced pipeline capacity.
The connection to the Pioneer Terminal is expected to have
an initial capacity of more than 15,000 barrels a day and can be
expanded to about 60,000 barrels of oil per day, the companies
said.
The link is expected to be commissioned by Oct. 31, giving
Hiland's Market Center Gathering System pipeline access to
Canadian Pacific Railway line.
Hiland Partners is a privately held midstream company
chaired by Continental Resources Inc Chief Executive
Harold Hamm.
"The Hiland pipeline is an important link to the western
area of the Williston Basin, effectively expanding our supply
radius to enable cost effective delivery of oil to the Pioneer
Terminal," Dakota Plains Chief Executive Craig McKenzie said.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)