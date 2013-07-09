EU mergers and takeovers (Feb 28)
BRUSSELS, Feb 28 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
July 9 Glencore Xstrata PLC is looking to sell its Dakota Growers Pasta Co business as it continues to divest assets acquired from its $6 billion purchase of Canadian grain handler Viterra last year, according to three sources with knowledge of the process.
Glencore is working with Barclays PLC to sell St. Louis Park, Minnestota-based Dakota Growers in a deal which could value the nation's third-largest pasta maker at $300 million to $400 million, the sources said on Tuesday.
Glencore and Barclays could not be immediately reached for comment.
To please regulators, Glencore has already sold a number of Vieterra assets to Agrium Inc, CF Industries Holdings Inc and Richardson.
Dakota Growers is likely to draw interest from companies like ConAgra Foods Inc and Ebro Foods S.A., one of the sources said.
Viterra acquired Dakota Growers for $240 million in March 2010.
SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Feb 28 Private equity firms Warburg Pincus, Blackstone Group LP and Hopu Investment were among the bidders short-listed to present a potential offer for Singapore-listed Global Logistic Properties , people familiar with the process said on Tuesday.
Feb 28 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1030 GMT on Tuesday: