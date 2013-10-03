Oct 3 Members of North Dakota-based Dakota
Plains Cooperative approved a merger with top U.S. farmer
cooperative CHS Inc effective Jan. 1, pending approval
by the CHS board, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.
The merger was approved last week by 92 percent of Dakota
Plains members, they said.
The companies did not release any financial details.
Dakota Plains currently operates 15 facilities in central
and southeast North Dakota, offering farmers agronomy and grain
marketing services and energy, seed and feed products.
The merger would expand CHS's footprint in the country's
largest spring wheat producing state which has seen corn and
soybean production rise in recent years, mostly in the fertile
Red River Valley along the state's eastern edge.
The companies said in August that plans under discussion
included construction of three new fertilizer plants.
The pending merger is the latest deal in a broader wave of
consolidation across the global agribusiness sector dominated by
the larger "ABCD" companies Archer Daniels Midland Co,
Bunge Ltd, Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus Corp
.