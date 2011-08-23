(Follows alerts)
* Q1 EPS $0.08 vs est $0.11
* Q1 rev $118.7 mln vs est $119.8 mln
* Sees sequential rise in Q2 sales
Aug 23 Daktronics Inc's quarterly
results missed estimates, hurt by lower orders at the schools
and theatres business unit of the electronic scoreboard and
billboard maker.
The company continues to see competitive pressure in most
areas of business, but expects slight increase in margins on
large contracts booked during the quarter.
"The concerns over education funding impacted our schools
and theatres business unit during the last two months of the
quarter, which is the key selling season for fall sports," Chief
Executive Jim Morgan said in a statement.
Daktronics expects a sequential rise in second-quarter
sales, on continued spending and strength in its commercial and
international business units.
Net income for the May-July quarter rose to $3.4 million or
8 cents a share, from $2.4 million, or 6 cents a share, a year
ago.
Revenue for the company, which makes billboards that can be
seen at popular commercial destinations such as Times Square in
New York, rose 18 percent to $118.7 million.
Analysts on an average had expected earnings of 11 cents a
share, on revenue of $119.8 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Brookings, South Dakota-based Daktronics
closed at $8.60 on Monday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)