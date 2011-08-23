(Follows alerts)

* Q1 EPS $0.08 vs est $0.11

* Q1 rev $118.7 mln vs est $119.8 mln

* Sees sequential rise in Q2 sales

Aug 23 Daktronics Inc's quarterly results missed estimates, hurt by lower orders at the schools and theatres business unit of the electronic scoreboard and billboard maker.

The company continues to see competitive pressure in most areas of business, but expects slight increase in margins on large contracts booked during the quarter.

"The concerns over education funding impacted our schools and theatres business unit during the last two months of the quarter, which is the key selling season for fall sports," Chief Executive Jim Morgan said in a statement.

Daktronics expects a sequential rise in second-quarter sales, on continued spending and strength in its commercial and international business units.

Net income for the May-July quarter rose to $3.4 million or 8 cents a share, from $2.4 million, or 6 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue for the company, which makes billboards that can be seen at popular commercial destinations such as Times Square in New York, rose 18 percent to $118.7 million.

Analysts on an average had expected earnings of 11 cents a share, on revenue of $119.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Brookings, South Dakota-based Daktronics closed at $8.60 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)