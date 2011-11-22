(Follows alerts)

* Q2 EPS $0.09 vs est. $0.13

* Q2 rev $135.9 mln vs est. $128.7 mln

* Sees Q3 sales approaching Q1 levels of $118.7 mln

* Sees improved margins in Q3

Nov 22 Daktronics Inc's quarterly profit missed estimates hurt by higher costs, but the electronic scoreboard and billboard maker said it expects strong sales and improved margins in its current quarter.

Daktronics, which makes billboards that can be seen at popular commercial destinations such as Times Square in New York, said third-quarter sales would approach first-quarter levels, when it roped in $118.7 million in sales.

Analysts, on average, had expected net sales of $109.3 million for the third quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the second quarter ended Oct. 29, the company earned $4 million, or 9 cents a share, compared with $7 million, or 17 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 7 percent to $135.9 million.

Analyst, on average, were expecting earnings of 13 cents a share, on revenue of $128.7 million.

Shares of the company closed at $9.49 on Nasdaq on Monday. (Reporting by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)