* First-quarter earnings $0.16/share vs est $0.04
* First-quarter revenue $132.9 mln vs est $120.4 mln
* Shares up 18 pct premarket
Aug 21 Electronic scoreboard and billboard maker
Daktronics Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly
results on high-margin contracts in its live events and
transportation segments, and forecast higher sales in the second
quarter.
Daktronics shares jumped 18 percent in Tuesday's premarket
trading. They had closed at $8.06 on the Nasdaq on Monday.
The company expects the record level of orders booked during
the first quarter to push up net sales for the current quarter
above year-ago levels.
Orders rose about 29 percent in Daktronics's live events
segment, which caters mainly to universities and sporting
facilities and brought in a third of the company's sales last
year.
Transportation orders more than doubled, helped by an order
of about $21 million from the Los Angeles International Airport.
Net income rose to $6.7 million, or 16 cents per share, for
the first quarter from $3.4 million, or 8 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Revenue for the quarter rose to $132.9 million from $118.7
million a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 4 cents per
share on revenue of $120.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.