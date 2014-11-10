UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 10 Dalata Hotel Group Plc :
* Confirms that it is in exclusive discussions in relation to potential acquisition of Moran Bewley Hotel Group
* Can be no certainty at this time that a transaction will proceed and will update shareholders in due course
* Potential acquisition would constitute a reverse takeover pursuant to AIM rule 14 and ESM rule 14 and would be conditional on consent of shareholders
* Shares will now be suspended from trading pending the conclusion of discussions in relation to the potential acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources