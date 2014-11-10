Nov 10 Dalata Hotel Group Plc :

* Confirms that it is in exclusive discussions in relation to potential acquisition of Moran Bewley Hotel Group

* Can be no certainty at this time that a transaction will proceed and will update shareholders in due course

* Potential acquisition would constitute a reverse takeover pursuant to AIM rule 14 and ESM rule 14 and would be conditional on consent of shareholders

* Shares will now be suspended from trading pending the conclusion of discussions in relation to the potential acquisition