Dec 22 Dalata Hotel Group Plc

* Dalata has conditionally agreed, subject to shareholder approval at EGM and approval of CCPC, to acquire moran bewley's hotel group for a consideration of eur 453.75 million

* Resolution approving acquisition at egm and ccpc approval, will be made to irish stock exchange for enlarged issued share capital to be admitted to trading on ESM