THE REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF WEEK OF 900,000 Aa2/AA-/AA CALIFORNIA LIMITED PROJECT REVENUE 07/23 $800MM SERIES G TAX EXEMPT NON AMT $100MM SERIES H 2012 TAXABLE MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York REMARK: ROP: 7/25

Day of Sale: 07/26 CITIES OF DALLAS & FORT WORTH TEXAS WEEK OF 381,090 A1/A+/A+ DALLAS/FORT WORTH INTERNATIONAL 07/23 JOINT REVENUE IMPROVEMENT BONDS SERIES 2012D (AMT) MGR: Barclays Capital Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 07/25 LOS ANGELES DEPARTMENT OF WATER WEEK OF 322,000 Aa2/AA/AA AND POWER, CALIFORNIA 07/23 MGR: Wachovia Bank, National Association, New Yorkk REMARK: TERMS

Day of Sale: 07/24 STATE OF MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 280,120 Aa2/AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 07/23 SERIES 2012 (NISSAN NORTH AMERICA, INC. PROJECT CONSISTING OF: $57,100M STATE OF MISSISSIPPI TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012A $43,715M STATE OF MISSISSIPPI TAX-EXEMPT GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012B $100,585M SERIES 2012C (LIBOR INDEX (NISSAN NORTH AMERICAN, INC. PROJECT) $78,720M STATE OF MISSISSIPPI GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2012D (SIFMA INDEX) (CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT PROJECTS) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York REMARK: (M/F) VIRGINIA SMALL BUSINESS FINANCING WEEK OF 261,295 NR/BBB-/BBB- AUTHORITY SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS 07/23 (95 EXPRESS LANES LLC PROJECT) SERIES 2012 MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York NEW YORK UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS WEEK OF 250,000 A3/A-/A- CENTER TAXABLE BONDS, SERIES 2012A 07/23 EXP/ /EXP MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York NORTH EAST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 217,580 Aa1/AA-/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 07/23 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas SERIAL: 2013-2042 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 07/26 HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS WEEK OF 199,000 Aa3/AA-/ TOLL ROAD SENIOR LIEN REVENUE 07/23 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2015-2017 TERM: 2021

Day of Sale: 07/25 FORT BEND GRAND PARKWAY TOLL WEEK OF 153,000 Aa1/AA+/ ROAD AUTHORITY, TEXAS 07/23 MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 07/23 MONTGOMERY COUNTY HIGHER WEEK OF 141,025 NR/A/A EDUCATION AND HEALTH AUTHORITY 07/23 HOSPITAL REVENUE BONDS, SERIES A OF 2012 (ABINGTON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL OBLIGATED GROUP) MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York CITY OF NEW ORLEANS WEEK OF 120,000 A3/BBB/A- GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 07/23 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2012-2033

Day of Sale: 07/24 WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY, WEEK OF 110,000 Aa3/AA/ NORTH CAROLINA 07/23 REVENUE BONDS *******TAXABLE ISSUE************ MGR: Wachovia Bank, National Association, Charlottew REMARK: SERIAL/TERMS JACKSONVILLE ELECTRIC AUTHORITY WEEK OF 109,000 Aa3/A+/AA- ELECTRIC SYSTEM SUBORDINATED 07/23 REVENUE BONDS, FLORIDA MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 7/25/12

Day of Sale: 07/26 ISSAQUAH SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 411, WEEK OF 95,950 // WASHINGTON 07/23 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2012-2027

Day of Sale: 07/24 DEPARTMENT OF WATER AND POWER OF WEEK OF 91,080 Aa2/AA/AA THE CITY OF LOS ANGELES 07/23 WATER SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS 2012 SERIES C MGR: Siebert Brandford Shank & Co., Oakland

Day of Sale: 07/25 NORTHSIDE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 88,345 VMIG 1//F1+ DISTRICT 07/23 TEXAS VARIABLE RATE SCHOOL BUILDING SERIES 2010 (2012 REMARKETING) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 07/26 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 65,785 Baa3// FINANCE AGENCY REVENUE BONDS 07/23 MERRIMACK COLLEGE ISSUE, SERIES 2012A MGR: M&T Securities, Inc., Baltimore SERIAL: 2013-2022 TERM: 2027, 2032, 2042 PITTSBURGH UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 60,000 Aa3/NR/NR CALIFORNIA 07/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 07/24 CALIFORNIA RIVERSIDE UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 50,000 // DISTRICT 07/23 FINANCE AUTHORITY REVENUE REFUDNING BONDS $40MM SERIES 2012A $10MM SERIES 2012B MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 07/26 PENNSYLVANIA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 47,785 Aa2/NR/NR RENTAL HOUSING REFUNDING BONDS 07/23 SERIES 2012 (SECTION 8 ASSISTED) (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York NEW YORK STATE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 45,500 Aa2/NR/NR AGENCY AFFORDABLE HOUSING REVENUE 07/23 BONDS, 2012 SERIES B MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York DOUGLAS COUNTY PUBLIC UTILITY WEEK OF 43,580 // DISTRICT, WASHINGTON 07/23 WELLS HYDROELECTRIC REVENUE AND REFUNDING ***************TAXABLE************* MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2013-2018

Day of Sale: 07/26 MISSOURI DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 42,955 /AA-/AA BOARD CULTURAL FACILITIES REVENUE 07/23 BONDS (THE NELSON GALLERY FOUNDATION), SERIES 2012A MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2013-2024

Day of Sale: 07/25 JOPLIN SCHOOLS, MISSOURI WEEK OF 35,000 /AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL BUILDING 07/23 BONDS (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSIT PROGRAM), SERIES 2012 MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Kansas City SERIAL: 2014-2032 REMARK: (PROGRAM RATING) A+ UNDERLYING

Day of Sale: 07/24 DOUGLAS COUNTY PUBLIC UTILITY WEEK OF 32,080 // DISTRICT NO. 1, WASHINGTON 07/23 ELECTRIC DISTRIBUTION SYSTEM REVENUE AND REFUNDING MGR: Seattle-Northwest Securities Corp., Portland SERIAL: 2013-2041

Day of Sale: 07/26 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF WEEK OF 31,495 NR// HENRICO COUNTY, VIRGINIA 07/23 RESIDENTIAL CARE FACILITY REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2012 VIRGINIA UNITED METHODIST HOMES INC MGR: BB&T Capital Markets, a division of Scott & String, Richmond SERIAL: 2013-2027

Day of Sale: 07/25 INGLEWOOD PUBLIC FINANCE AUTHORITY WEEK OF 31,026 Baa1// LEASE REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2012 07/23 CURRENT INTEREST REFUNDING BONDS CONVERTIBLE CAPITAL APPRECIATION

