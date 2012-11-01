JERUSALEM Nov 1 Bank Leumi said it
was leading a consortium of banks to finance what will become
Israel's largest private power plant.
The banks will lend Dalia Power Energies - which is building
a 4 billion shekel, 870 megawatt electric power plant - 3.2
billion shekels ($825 million), Leumi, Israel's second-largest
bank, said on Thursday.
The rest of the money will come from Dalia's own resources,
including 400 million shekels it raised in a private share
offering.
A company owned by collective agricultural settlements owns
47.7 percent of Daila.
The financing deal will allow the natural gas-powered Dalia
to start operating its plant in 2015. Dalia earlier this year
agreed to buy up to 1.38 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas
annually for 17 years from the Tamar natural gas field to
operate the plant in a deal worth about $5 billion.
($1 = 3.88 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer)