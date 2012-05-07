SHANGHAI May 7 Sources close to the Dalian
Commodity Exchange said the bourse will launch an options
trading simulation programme for all products from Monday, the
China Securities Journal reported.
The mock trading system, based on American options, had been
approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission and would
be rolled out in three stages, the newspaper said, as the
exchange hastens its efforts to introduce a real options trading
system.
The system will initially be launched internally, and
selected exchange members will be invited to participate in the
second stage. In the final stage, the entire market will be
allowed to trade options under the simulation system.
Options are contracts that give the buyer the right but not
the obligation to buy or sell a futures contract at a set price.
American options are those that may be declared on any day prior
to expiration, with the underlying asset transferred as a spot
transaction for cash.
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Chris Lewis)