* 700,000 tpy PX plant running for now - source
* Fujia major naphtha importer; suppliers include Iran, PNG
* Aug naphtha imports normal -trade
(Adds China's naphtha trade data)
By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, Aug 15 A Chinese petrochemical plant
was operating normally on Monday despite a local government
order to close it down due to a toxic spill scare, an industry
source said.
Authorities in Dalian in northeastern Liaoning province
ordered Dalian Fujia Petrochemical to shut down on Sunday after
thousands of local residents demonstrated, demanding the
relocation of the factory at the centre of a toxic spill
scare. .
But the company, one of the country's leading importers of
naphtha, was carrying on normal shipments from regular suppliers
such as Iran and Papua New Guinea, said the source.
Environmental worries in China have stoked calls for
expanded rights for citizens in the one-party state, but the
Sunday protest has extended it to calls for more government
accountability, highlighting the mistrust that Dalian residents
have in its leaders.
"The plant is running normally ... there is no notice for
operation changes," said the source with direct knowledge of the
plant's operations.
The Fujia plant, jointly owned by local government-backed
Dalian Chemical Group and private real estate company Fujia
Group, imports 100,000-120,000 tonnes of heavy naphtha a month,
making it the country's largest independent naphtha importer
outside state energy firms like Sinopec and CNOOC.
The industry source said while the plant was running normal
for now, it remained unclear what would happen later.
Calls to the Dalian government went unanswered. Officials at
Fujia Group, parent of Fujia Petrochemical Co., declined to
comment.
According to shipping fixtures and a trading source, there
is at least one medium-sized naphtha cargo booked for loading
late August from Port Moresby and one or two cargoes from the
National Iranian Oil Company.
BIG TAX PAYER
"I think the Dalian government is under big public pressure
to order the shutdown, but at the same time authorities have to
consider that Fujia is a big tax payer for Dalian," said a
Beijing-based oil trader.
"If it's a complete shutdown, it will have major impact on
naphtha and petrochemicals market."
Naphtha, a refinery product, can be used as feedstock to
produce PX, which is an intermediate to make polyester. Customs
data showed China imported 1.2 million tonnes of naphtha in the
first half of the year, with South Korea, Iran and PNG the top
three suppliers.
Demonstrators in Dalian faced down a wall of riot police in
front of the municipal government office on Sunday, according to
witnesses, after a storm burst a sea dyke near the plant,
prompting fears toxic chemicals could have been released.
Minor scuffles broke out, although there was no report of
injuries among the 12,000 protesters, the official Xinhua news
agency said.
Dalian, home to China's aircraft carrier and with about 6
million residents, is the second-biggest city in Liaoning, which
recently suffered an oil spill from two offshore platforms that
hurt tourism and aquatic farming businesses.
According to Southern Metropolis News, the Fujia plant
started full-scale production in June 2009, but it did not get
the mandatory environmental approval from the Liaoning
environmental protection bureau until April last year.
The plant, one of China's largest PX producers, contributes
2 billion yuan ($311 million) to the local government in the
form of taxes every year, Xinhua said.
The chemical PX can cause eye, nose or throat irritation and
chronic exposure may result in death.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Additional reporting by Sabrina Mao;
Luke Pachymuthu and Seng Li Peng in Singapore; Editing by Ken
Wills and Nick Macfie)