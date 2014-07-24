July 24 Dalian Rubber & Plastics Machinery Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Fu Jian Excellence Honcha Building Material Equipment for up to 555 million yuan ($89.60 million) via cash and share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 185 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition

* Says shares to resume trading on July 25

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ui4TWV; bit.ly/1rO4RBD

($1 = 6.1944 Chinese Yuan)