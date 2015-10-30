HONG KONG Oct 30 Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin said his company Dalian Wanda Group had not benefited from ties to top politicians, after the New York Times reported that relatives of President Xi Jinping and other senior officials had held stakes in the company.

"Wanda has no political affiliation," Wang said after a lecture on Thursday at Harvard University. Dalian Wanda distributed a transcript of his comments on Friday.

Wang, China's richest man according to Forbes China Rich List, said his company's rapid growth was due to its "innovative business model" and "effective management practices".

On April 28, The New York Times reported that Qi Qiaoqiao, the elder sister of China's President Xi Jinping, and her husband, Deng Jiagui, among others, had held significant stakes in Dalian Wanda.

Asked about the article, Wang said that Xi's brother-in-law Deng, whose company Qinchuan Dadi Investment had taken part in a 2009 funding round for Dalian Wanda unit Wanda Commercial Properties, had forfeited a hefty profit by selling the stake two months ahead of its 2014 initial public offering.

"(Deng Jiagui) sacrificed the opportunity to realize a huge return in investment," Wang said. "This incident demonstrates that President Xi is not only strict in managing our country but is even more scrupulous when it comes to family affairs."

Qinchuan Dadi Investment declined to comment.

Xi has warned that corruption threatens the ruling Communist Party's survival and his three-year anti-graft campaign has brought down scores of senior officials in the party, the government, the military and state-owned enterprises. (Reporting by Clare Jim and Matthew Miller; Editing by Miral Fahmy)