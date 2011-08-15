BEIJING Aug 15 China's privately-run Dalian Fujia Petrochemical Co Ltd is operating its 700,000-tonne-per-year paraxylene plant normally despite a local government order on Sunday to close the plant due to a toxic spill scare, an industry source said on Monday.

The plant, one of the country's leading importers of naphtha, is carrying on normal shipments of naphtha from regular suppliers such as Iran and Papua New Guinea, according to the source.

"The plant is running normally ... there is no notice for operation changes," said one source familiar with the plant's operations.

The plant, in the northeast port city of Dalian, imports 100,000-120,000 tonnes of heavy naphtha a month, according to trading sources.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; additional reporting by Sabrina Mao; Editing by Ken Wills)