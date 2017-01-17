DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 17 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, said on Tuesday his Dalian Wanda group has earmarked $5 billion-$10 billion each year for outbound investment, focusing on entertainment and sports.

The billionaire property tycoon-turned-entertainment mogul, speaking to Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, said the United States would be the top priority for investment opportunities, followed by Europe.

The group was also considering a "a very large" tourism project in Australia because it is one of the favourite destinations for Chinese tourists.

