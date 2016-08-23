BEIJING Aug 23 Wang Jianlin, chairman of Chinese real estate and entertainment conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group Co, said on Tuesday he expects to announce two billion-dollar film-related deals in the United States this year.

Wang, China's richest man, said in an exclusive interview with Reuters that the two ongoing acquisitions of U.S. non-production film companies, each worth above $1 billion, would further bolster Dalian Wanda's motion picture empire. He declined to elaborate further. (Reporting By Matthew Miller and Shu Zhang; Editing by Alex Richardson)