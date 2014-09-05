* Could be biggest IPO since AIA's $20.5 bln deal in 2010
* Listing could happen before the end of the year
* CICC, HSBC hired as sponsors, more bookrunners
likely-sources
(Adds detail on chairman of Wanda, milestone)
HONG KONG, Sept 5 Chinese real estate developer
Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties, a unit of billionaire Wang
Jianlin's Dalian Wanda Group, plans to raise up to $6 billion in
a Hong Kong initial public offering this year, IFR reported on
Friday, citing sources with direct knowledge of the plans.
The IPO would be the biggest in Hong Kong since AIA Group
raised $20.5 billion in 2010, Thomson Reuters data
shows. Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties is the parent of Hong
Kong-listed Wanda Commercial Properties.
IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication, reported that Dalian
Wanda Commercial Properties plans to file an application for the
IPO soon and list before the end of the year.
A company spokesman was not immediately available to comment
on the report.
Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties had originally planned an
IPO in Shanghai, but its listing application lapsed in July
after it had waited several years for approval from mainland
Chinese regulators, IFR said.
China International Capital Corp and HSBC were
hired as sponsors of the IPO, IFR added. The company will add
more bookrunners to the deal at a later stage, it added.
Dalian Wanda Group Chairman Wang was ranked by Forbes as
China's richest man last year.
The group was founded in 1988 and operates in four major
industries - commercial property, luxury hotels, culture and
tourism and department stores. In 2013, the group's assets stood
at 380 billion yuan ($62 billion), according to its website
($1 = 6.1400 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; and Elzio Barreto; Editing by
Miral Fahmy)