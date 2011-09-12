* Stars could seek bankruptcy as soon as Wednesday
* Sale proposed to Canadian businessman Tom Gaglardi
* Team expected to come out of bankruptcy quickly
By Tom Hals
Sept 12 The Dallas Stars hockey team plans to
file for bankruptcy this week with a proposal for a quick sale
to a Canadian businessman for about $230 million, according to
sources close to the talks.
The proposed sale to Tom Gaglardi, whose Vancouver-based
investment firm owns Moxie's Restaurants and Sandman Hotels,
Inns & Suites, will be subject to higher bids.
However, other interested buyers for the team, which has
been on the block for more than two years, are considered
unlikely, and the team could be out of bankruptcy in less than
60 days, the sources said.
Gaglardi is expected to have the support of the National
Hockey League and he will keep the team in Dallas, the sources
said.
Gaglardi did not immediately return a request for comment.
The team declined to comment except to say that it was
"currently working closely with the National Hockey League and
the team's creditors towards getting a new owner for the hockey
club. We are hopeful to have a new owner in place soon,"
according to a statement.
The league also declined to comment.
Paperwork was being finalized on Monday with a filing
expected as soon as Wednesday, two sources told Reuters.
Hicks Sports Group, led by Texas billionaire Tom Hicks,
owns the Stars. The group defaulted on $525 million in debt in
2009, which led to the bankruptcy of its other key sports
holding, the Texas Rangers baseball team.
The Rangers were sold last year in a bankruptcy auction to
a group that included Hall of Fame pitcher Nolan Ryan for $593
million.
A spokeswoman for Tom Hicks declined to comment.
"With the Stars, I don't think you'll see a bidding war,"
said Michael Cramer, who was president of the Stars holding
company from 1998 to 2004. He said so long as the deal is
considered fair by creditors, he doubted there would be any
challenge to the proposed sale to Gaglardi.
Creditors have until Tuesday to vote, although they are
expected to approve the plan.
If no other bids emerge, the team's lenders would suffer a
loss, the two sources said. Gaglardi is assuming the team's
unsecured liabilities, such money owed to suppliers and
obligations for deferred pay, the sources said.
Hicks bought the Stars in 1995 and added the Rangers in
1998.
Under his ownership, both teams enjoyed initial success,
with the Stars winning the Stanley Cup championship in 1999.
But an economic recession and financial crisis left Hicks
unable to support the teams.
In recent years, the Phoenix Coyotes hockey team and
Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers baseball teams have also
declared bankruptcy.
The New York Post reported on Monday that the New Jersey
Devils hockey team may also seek bankruptcy.
Hockey has been harder hit than other sports. Not getting
as much of its revenue from television deals as baseball and
football, it suffers more when attendance rates fluctuate.
"You're just not dealing with a great number of consumers
for hockey," said Cramer, who is currently the director of the
sports and media program at the University of Texas in Austin.
"It's not like baseball and it's not like football and neither
of them have been immune from this (slow economy). So hockey is
just further down the food chain,"
(Reporting by Tom Hals; editing by Gunna Dickson)