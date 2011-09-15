* Filing to facilitate sale
* Liabilities listed at $100 mln to $500 mln
Sept 15 The Dallas Stars hockey team filed for
Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the District Court of Delaware on
Thursday to facilitate a sale of the team to Vancouver
businessman Tom Gaglardi through a stalking horse auction.
The company listed both its liabilities and assets in the
$100 million to $500 million range.
The Stars, owned by Texas billionaire Tom Hicks-led Hicks
Sports Group, listed CFV I LLC as its biggest creditor.
The team, estimated to be valued at $230 million, has been
on the block for more than two years. Other interested buyers
for the team are considered unlikely, and the team could be out
of bankruptcy in less than 60 days, sources close to the matter
had said. [ID: nS1E78B16B]
The auction is part of a prepackaged plan and is subject to
bankruptcy court and National Hockey League's approvals.
The case is in re: Dallas Stars, L.P., U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-12935.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by
Bob Burgdorfer)