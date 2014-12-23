Dec 23 Dalmoreprodukt :

* Convenes EGM to consider reorganization of company by merger with DMP-RM

* Says plans to convert DMP-RM shares into additional company's shares at conversion rate equal to 0.0003874

* The EGM will be held on Feb. 25, 2015