DUBAI Feb 11 Dubai's DAMAC Properties
reported a 12 percent fall in fourth-quarter net
profit on Thursday, according to Reuters calculations.
The developer reported a net profit of 844 million dirhams
($229.8 million) for the three months to Dec. 31, Reuters
calculated in the absence of a quarterly breakdown. This was up
from 959.3 million dirhams a year earlier.
DAMAC's 2015 full-year profit was 4.51 billion dirhams, up
from 3.48 billion dirhams in 2014, the company said in a
statement.
($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)
