DUBAI Nov 7 Dubai's DAMAC Properties
reported a 11.7 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on
Monday as revenue slipped.
The developer reported a net profit of 902.0 million dirhams
($245.6 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, according
to a statement to Dubai's bourse. This is down from 1.02 billion
dirhams a year earlier.
EFG Hermes forecast the firm would make a quarterly net
profit of 707.0 million dirhams.
DAMAC's third-quarter revenue was 1.75 billion dirhams. This
compares with 2.02 billion dirhams a year earlier.
($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirham)
(Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)