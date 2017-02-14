DUBAI Feb 14 Dubai's DAMAC Properties
reported a 1.3 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net
profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
The developer reported a net profit of 854.6 million dirhams
($232.7 million) for the three months to Dec. 31, 2016, Reuters
calculated in the absence of a quarterly breakdown. This was up
from 844 million dirhams reported for the year-ago period.
Full-year 2016 net profit was 3.69 billion dirhams, down
from 4.51 billion dirhams in 2015, the company said in a
statement.
The company said its shareholders had approved the
distribution of a cash dividend of 0.25 dirhams per share for
2016. That compares with 0.15 dirhams per share for the previous
year.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)
(Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)