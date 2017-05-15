BRIEF-BMO Global's Europe-focused fund completes 60 mln euros first close
* BMO Global Asset Management EMEA Private Equity has completed first close of Castle Mount LP
DUBAI May 15 Dubai's DAMAC Properties reported a 16.2 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Monday as sales costs rose.
The developer reported a net profit of 880.4 million dirhams ($239.7 million) for the three months to March 31, down from 1.05 billion dirhams in the same period last year, according to a statement to Dubai's bourse.
The property firm's first-quarter revenue was 1.95 billion dirhams, up from the 1.62 billion dirhams it posted in the same period a year earlier. The firm's cost of sales rose to 887.3 million dirhams in the quarter, from 632.0 million dirhams in the same period of last year.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Sunil Nair)
PARIS, June 19 Lessor GECAS has placed an order for 100 Airbus A320neo aircraft, selecting CFM engines, due to be delivered from 2020 to 2024, the companies said on Monday at the Paris Airshow.
* Proceeds to fund debt payment, potential new wireless spectrum