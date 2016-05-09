BRIEF-Indiabulls Real Estate considers streamlining existing residential, commercial & leasing businesses
* Says considered the possibility of streamlining its existing ‘residential', ‘commercial' and ‘leasing' businesses
(Replaces word in para 2 to show profit fell)
DUBAI May 9 Dubai's DAMAC Properties reported a 15 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Monday as revenue dropped.
The developer reported a net profit of 1.05 billion dirhams ($285.9 million) for the three months to March 31, according to a statement to Dubai's bourse. This was down from 1.23 billion dirhams a year earlier.
DAMAC's first-quarter revenue was 1.62 billion dirhams. This compared with 2.43 billion dirhams a year earlier. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)
* Says considered the possibility of streamlining its existing ‘residential', ‘commercial' and ‘leasing' businesses
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 85 million yuan to 95 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (35.6 million yuan)