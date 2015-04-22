DUBAI, April 22 Dubai's Damac Properties reported a 38 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Wednesday despite surging revenue because a year earlier its bottom line benefitted from a big one-off gain from an associate.

The privately-run developer, which listed on Dubai's bourse in January, made a net profit of 792.9 million dirhams ($215.87 million) in the three months to March 31, Damac said in a statement.

That compares with a profit of 1.28 billion dirhams in the year-earlier period when it benefitted from a gain worth almost that amount on its investment in an associate.

Quarterly revenue was 1.79 billion dirhams, up from 573,000 dirhams a year earlier.

Damac also said it will pay at least two dividends for 2015; a 10 percent interim payout followed by a final 15 percent payout. It plans to pay at least 25 percent in dividends in 2016 as well. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)