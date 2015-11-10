CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-China's Kaisa shares leap 87 pct after first earnings report in 2-1/2 years
* Core loss 4.2 bln yuan in 2016 vs 2.2 bln yuan profit in 2013
DUBAI Nov 10 Dubai's DAMAC Properties reported a 45 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Tuesday.
The developer, which listed on Dubai's bourse in January, reported a net profit of 1.02 billion dirhams ($277.70 million)for the three months to Sept. 30, according to a statement to Dubai's bourse. This was up from 706.4 million dirhams a year earlier.
DAMAC's third-quarter revenue was 2.02 billion dirhams, down from 2.12 billion dirhams in the prior-year period.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)
* Core loss 4.2 bln yuan in 2016 vs 2.2 bln yuan profit in 2013
By Sindhu Chandrasekaran March 27 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were cautious on Monday, in line with Asia, as a failure by U.S. President Donald Trump in getting a crucial healthcare bill passed raised concerns about his plans of using fiscal stimulus to boost economic growth. Trump witnessed a stunning political setback on Friday, when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the presid