* 2013 net profit $641.5 mln vs $212.5 mln in 2012
* Revenue last year grew 77 pct
* Company on track to deliver 5,000 units this year
-chairman
DUBAI, March 4 Dubai luxury real estate
developer DAMAC tripled its 2013 net profit and plans
more new projects this year, it said on Tuesday, dismissing
growing concerns of a new property bubble in the emirate's real
estate market.
Property prices in Dubai rebounded by more than 20 percent
last year, having slumped more than 50 percent from a 2008 peak
before a real estate crash sparked a debt crisis.
DAMAC, which listed its shares on the London Stock Exchange
in December, posted a net profit of $641.5 million last year,
against $212.5 million in 2012. Revenue for the year grew 77
percent to $1.2 billion.
The developer, which gave away yachts and sports cars to
buyers of its luxury properties during the downturn, said it
booked sales worth $2.5 billion in 2013, compared with only $661
million the previous year.
"We're staying focused on Dubai. We are on track to deliver
another 5,000 units this year," Hussain Sajwani, the executive
chairman and chief executive of DAMAC, said in an interview
after announcing the results.
Industry experts have warned of another bubble in the Dubai
property market if growth remains uncontrolled. House prices in
Dubai will return to pre-crisis highs next year, property
consultant Jones Lang LaSalles said last month.
Sajwani said he's not concerned about a bubble because there
is a limited supply of properties in the market.
"While there were hundreds of developer in Dubai in 2008,
now there are just a handful...so supply is limited."
"I think another 25,000 to 30,000 units entering Dubai
should be okay. Anything more could be a concern."
Sajwani said the company will announce more new projects in
Dubai and one or two new schemes in Saudi Arabia and Qatar.