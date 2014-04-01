DUBAI, April 1 A $500 million sukuk issue by
Dubai's DAMAC Real Estate is expected to launch and
price on Wednesday, according to information from a lead
arranger on Tuesday.
Books now exceed $1 billion.
Earlier, DAMAC set price thoughts for its five-year sukuk,
in basis points, at midswaps plus the mid-300s.
Joint lead managers are Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank,
Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank,
Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD and
National Bank of Abu Dhabi.
DAMAC is the first Dubai property developer to list equity
in London. Its sukuk will be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange
and NASDAQ Dubai.
(Reporting by Umesh Desai; Writing by Andrew Torchia)