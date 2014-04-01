DUBAI, April 1 Pricing guidance for a $500
million sukuk issue by Dubai's DAMAC Real Estate was
tightened to the midswaps plus 325 basis points area, according
to information from a lead arranger on Tuesday.
Earlier, DAMAC set price thoughts for its five-year sukuk at
midswaps plus the mid-300s.
Books now exceed $2.25 billion. The sukuk is expected to
launch and price on Wednesday.
Joint lead managers are Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank,
Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank,
Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD and
National Bank of Abu Dhabi.
DAMAC is the first Dubai property developer to list equity
in London. Its sukuk will be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange
and NASDAQ Dubai.
(Reporting by Umesh Desai; Writing by Andrew Torchia)