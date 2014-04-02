CORRECTED-Smaller mining companies seek IPOs but deals remain modest
* Commodity price revival spurs growth in stock market floats
DUBAI, April 2 Dubai's DAMAC Real Estate launched its five-year, $650 million sukuk issue on Wednesday at midswaps plus 310 basis points, at the tight end of revised guidance, a document from arrangers showed.
The size of the issue was expanded to $650 million from the originally planned $500 million. Books exceeded $2.8 billion shortly before they closed.
On Tuesday, DAMAC set initial price thoughts for the sukuk at midswaps plus the mid-300s, tightened later that day to the midswaps plus 325 bps area.
Joint lead managers are Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, Emirates NBD and National Bank of Abu Dhabi.
DAMAC is the first Dubai property developer to list equity in London. Its sukuk will be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and NASDAQ Dubai. (Reporting by Umesh Desai; Writing by Andrew Torchia)
LAGOS, March 15 Guinness Nigeria said on Wednesday it had applied to the Nigerian Stock Exchange to get approval for a share sale to raise 39.7 billion naira ($130 million), its chief executive told Reuters.
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.