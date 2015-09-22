DUBAI, Sept 22 Dubai's DAMAC Properties said on Tuesday that it raised $100 million through private placement of 18-month sukuk certificates.

The certificates, rated BB by Standard & Poors, were issued by its unit Damac Real Estate Development Ltd, it said in a bourse statement.

Emirates NBD was the sole lead manager for the transaction. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)