DUBAI, April 10 DAMAC Properties, a United Arab Emirates real estate company, has set initial price guidance for its planned five-year dollar sukuk in the mid 6 percent area, a document from one of the banks leading the deal showed on Monday.

The Regulation S senior, unsecured Islamic bond will be of benchmark size, which usually means upwards of $500 million. The sukuk is expected to price on April 11, the document said.

DAMAC, the second-largest listed Dubai developer, is rated BB with a stable outlook by Standard & Poor's.

