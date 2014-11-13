UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 13 Damartex SA :
* Paul Georges Despature, chairman of the supervisory board plans to retire from the board
* Jean Guillaume Despature elected new chairman of the supervisory board Source text: bit.ly/1xBROqK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources