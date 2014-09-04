UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 4 Damartex SA :
* Reported on Wednesday FY 2013/2014 net profit of 6.7 million euros, down 48.9 pct compared to the 13.2 million euros reported in FY 2012/2013
* Reported FY 2013/2014 revenue of 682.1 million euros versus 659.7 million euros in FY 2012/2013
* To propose dividend of 0.45 euro per share to annual general meeting on Nov. 13
Source text: bit.ly/1qqkzUk
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources