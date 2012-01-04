DUBAI Jan 4 The largest shareholders of
Middle East jeweller Damas International have
appointed a financial adviser ahead of a potential sale of some
of their shares, the firm said in a regulatory filing on
Wednesday.
The three Abdullah brothers - Tawfique Abdullah, Tawhid
Abdullah and Tamjid Abdullah - are aiming to sell the shares for
no less than $0.45 each, the statement said.
Damas shares closed on Monday at $0.23 on the Nasdaq Dubai.
Following the initial public offering of Damas in 2008, the
holding of the three amounted to between 51-53.1 percent
combined, according to bourse data.
Damas was forced into a restructuring in October 2009 after
it was found that the three brothers - who were chairman,
managing director and deputy managing director respectively at
the time of its listing in July 2008 - had made unauthorised
withdrawals worth 614 million dirhams ($167.17 million).
A cascade agreement, whereby the three would repay the owed
amount over an agreed period through asset sales, was signed in
May.
A debt restructuring worth $872 million was signed with its
25 lenders, including Barclays and BNP Paribas
, in March.
Damas is primarily involved in the business of trading in
gold and gold jewellery, diamond jewellery, pearls, watches,
silver and precious stones on a wholesale and retail basis.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Praveen Menon)