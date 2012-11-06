MILAN Nov 6 Italian shipping group D'Amico International Shipping will launch a 65.1 million euro ($83.3 million) rights issue to boost its balance sheet and fund growth, it said on Tuesday.

"The capital hike is mainly aimed at renewing the group's fleet through the purchase of new product tankers, allowing the company to be well positioned for a market recovery," it said.

D'Amico will issue 7 new shares for every 5 already held at a price of 0.310 each in an offering that starts on Nov. 12 and ends on Dec. 11, according to a statement.

D'Amico shares closed on Tuesday up 0.7 percent at 0.329 euros. In the last year the stock has lost 42 percent leaving the group with a market capitalisation of some 50 million euros.

It said it will issue 209.9 million new shares and free warrants attached that will allow the subscription of up to 69.9 million additional new shares.

The price of the warrants ranges from 0.360 euros to 0.460 euros depending on the time of exercise, resulting in another capital hike of maximum 32.2 million euros, it said. ($1 = 0.7812 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni and Stephen Jewkes)