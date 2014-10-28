UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 28Damm SA :
* Said on Monday plans to propose delisting of all shares from Barcelona Stock Exchange
* Said it plans to launch an offer for its shares at 5.70 euros per share
* Said the offer is directed to purchase a maximum of 18.4 percent of capital
* Said shareholders holding remaining 81.6 percent of capital committed to freeze their shares
Source text: bit.ly/1u1YIGq
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources