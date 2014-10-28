Oct 28Damm SA :

* Said on Monday plans to propose delisting of all shares from Barcelona Stock Exchange

* Said it plans to launch an offer for its shares at 5.70 euros per share

* Said the offer is directed to purchase a maximum of 18.4 percent of capital

* Said shareholders holding remaining 81.6 percent of capital committed to freeze their shares

Source text: bit.ly/1u1YIGq

Further company coverage: