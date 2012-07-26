(Adds Europe share of business, CEO comment)
July 26 Auto parts supplier Dana Holding Corp
reported better-than-expected earnings on Thursday
Thanks to strong North American vehicle production.
However, the Ohio-based company lowered its full-year
forecast of sales to $7.5 billion from $7.6 billion and its
adjusted earnings per share forecast to $1.94 from $2.01 due to
the impact of foreign currency exchange and a softening in its
business outside of North America.
In 2011, Dana's revenue was $7.6 billion.
Dana's business is led by drivetrain technologies, sealing
systems, thermal-management products and off-highway
transmissions.
A quarter of Dana's revenue in 2011 was derived from Europe,
where auto industry demand is at lows not seen in nearly two
decades. And the company said that currency exchange rates
negatively impacted profit, as did slower auto demand in Brazil.
Excluding one-time items, Dana's earnings were 56 cents per
share, beating the 50 cents per share forecast by analysts
surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Dana's net income was $86 million, or 53 cents per share,
compared with $68 million, or 41 cents per share, a year before.
Sales for the quarter were $1.95 billion, near year-ago net
sales of $1.93 billion.
Chief Executive Officer Roger J. Wood said in a press
statement second-quarter profit can be linked to "our ongoing
focus on lean operations," as well as the company reacting
quickly to dynamic market conditions.
Dana also lowered its guidance for earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization for 2012 to $820 million to
$840 million from previous guidance of $845 million to $865
million.
Dana in 2011 derived 41 percent of its revenue from
supplying light-vehicle production where its key customers are
Ford Motor Co, Volkswagen AG, Nissan Motor Co
and General Motors Co.
Major customers in Dana's heavy vehicle business, which
accounted for 39 percent of last year's revenue, included PACCAR
Inc, Daimler AG, Volvo, a unit of Geely
Automotive, and Navistar International.
(Reporting By Bernie Woodall; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)