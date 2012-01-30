(Adds details, background)

* Q4 net profit 147 mln dirhams - Reuters calculation

* Full-year net profit 506 mln dirhams - statement

* Revenues up on higher production, oil prices

* No details on sukuk repayment

DUBAI, Jan 30 Dana Gas, which faces a $1 billion sukuk maturity in October, reported sharply higher fourth-quarter and yearly profits on Monday, buoyed by an increase in production and higher oil prices.

Abu Dhabi-listed Dana, which has operations in the UAE, Egypt and Kurdistan, made quarterly profit of 147 million dirhams ($40 million), according to Reuters calculations. It had profit of 59 million dirhams in the year-ago period.

A Global Investment House analyst had forecast quarterly profit of 151 million dirhams, in a Reuters poll.

Dana reported full-year net profit of 506 million dirhams, up from 158 million dirhams in 2010. Reuters calculated quarterly profit from previous financial statements. Nine-month profit to Sept. 30 was 359 million dirhams.

The Gulf's only listed natural gas firm has faced payment delays for gas delivered to Egypt, due to political unrest.

"The consequences of the so-called "Arab Spring" are presenting the oil and gas industry with considerable challenges in the short term, and Dana Gas is not immune to these," Dana Gas Chairman Hamid Jafar said in a statement.

Dana, which hired Deutsche Bank to advise it on the October convertible Islamic bond according to sources, made no reference to how it will repay the outstanding $920 million on the sukuk.

Dana's share have been battered by fears it might struggle to honour the debt. Earlier this month, it said it would meet its debt obligations.

Dana shares, down nearly 18 percent in 2012, were up 2.7 percent in early trade on Monday.

Gross revenues for the year jumped to 2.53 billion from 1.78 billion in the previous year, according to Dana's statement. ($1 = 3.6731 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Rachna Uppal; Editing by Amran Abocar)