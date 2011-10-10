DUBAI Oct 10 UAE energy firm Dana Gas
is still negotiating terms to enter into the Syrian and
Algerian markets while it is also looking at opportunities in
Libya, its chief executive officer told a local newspaper on
Monday.
"Dana Gas has done joint studies with Algeria's Sonatrach to
(figure out how to) offer more value to the local market," Dana
Gas CEO Ahmed al-Arbeed was quoted as saying by daily Al-Ittihad
newspaper.
He said their efforts to enter the Algerian market started a
year and a half ago.
On possible entry into Syria, the talks are at an advanced
stage, he said, with Dana Gas bidding against seven other
competitors, but he added that it was up to the Syrian
government to make further announcements.
"We tried to enter the Syrian market twice (before)", Arbeed
said, adding that Syria is an important country for Dana due to
its strategic location next to Iraq.
He did not comment on the impact on Dana's plans of six
months of anti-government demonstrations in Syria demanding the
end of the presidential family's 40-year rule.
Efforts to enter these three new markets are part of the
company's strategy to capture business in neighboring markets
and increase its gas production to 500 million cubic feet in the
next three years.
For Libya, he did not give specifics on future plans. "We
will try to enter (the market) with projects that are
appropriate to Dana Gas in Libya," he said.
The Gulf's only listed natural gas company has significant
investments in Egypt but is owed overdue payments for the gas
delivered in the country.
A 20 percent rise in the company's Egypt and Iraqi
operations, coupled with higher oil prices have boosted the
company's revenues in the second quarter.
(Reporting By Nour Merza, Editing by Humeyra Pamuk and Alison
Birrane)