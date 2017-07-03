Euronext adds Simarex grain silo as new delivery point for wheat futures from Sept. 2018
PARIS, July 4 Euronext said on Tuesday that it would add the Simarex grain silo in Rouen as a new delivery point to its wheat futures from September 2018.
DUBAI, July 3 Abu Dhabi-listed Dana Gas has rescheduled a telephone call with holders of its outstanding $700 million of sukuk to this Thursday at 4 p.m. United Arab Emirates time (1200 GMT), the company said on Monday.
The call would outline the broad terms of the company's proposal to restructure its Islamic bonds. Dana is claiming it must exchange the instruments for new ones at lower profit rates because they are no longer lawful following changes in Islamic finance.
The company had originally scheduled the call for June 21, but on that day it decided to postpone the call because, it said, a media article had "mischaracterised" the event. Previously, it said, it made several approaches to an ad hoc committee of creditors to arrange a call but each invitation was declined. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
PARIS, July 4 Euronext said on Tuesday that it would add the Simarex grain silo in Rouen as a new delivery point to its wheat futures from September 2018.
ZURICH, July 4 Switzerland's financial watchdog FINMA remains in touch with Credit Suisse over its role in arranging loans for Mozambique state-owned companies, a spokesman for the regulator said on Tuesday, after an independent report concluded it was unclear how the money had been spent.
PARIS, July 4 France's centrist government comfortably won a routine confidence vote on Tuesday after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe outlined promises to cut spending over the next five years and rein in public debt, which he said was at an unacceptable level.