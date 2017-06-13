BRIEF-Standard Alliance Insurance reports FY group pre-tax loss 1.21 bln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 group net premium income 3.65 billion naira versus 4.57 billion naira year ago
DUBAI, June 13 Abu Dhabi's Dana Gas said on Tuesday that it would propose a restructuring of its $700 million of outstanding Islamic bonds in a call with a committee of holders of the sukuk later in the day.
"Due to the evolution and continual development of Islamic financial instruments and their interpretation, the company has recently received legal advice that the sukuk in its present form is not sharia-compliant and is therefore unlawful under United Arab Emirates law," it said.
"As a result, a restructuring of the current sukuk is necessary to ensure that it conforms to the relevant laws for the benefit of all stakeholders."
Dana said it would propose exchanging the existing sukuk with new sharia-compliant instruments with four-year tenors. The new instruments would offer the right to profit distributions at less than half the rate of the current instruments, and would not feature any conversion into equity. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Louise Heavens)
* FY ended Dec 2016 group net premium income 3.65 billion naira versus 4.57 billion naira year ago
MOSCOW, June 22 Russia's Gazprom plans to issue a Eurobond in the near future and to complete its 2017 borrowing programme by the end of June, Gazprom Deputy Chief Executive Andrei Kruglov told reporters on Thursday.
LONDON, June 22 A breakdown in Brexit talks between Brussels and London would be negative for the United Kingdom's credit rating but could be absorbed by other EU countries, S&P Global's sovereign ratings chief Moritz Kraemer said on Thursday.