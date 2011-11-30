COLUMN-Millennial parents still like to tap the Bank of Mom & Dad
Nov 30 U.S. auto parts supplier Dana Holding Corp cut its outlook for the year, hurt by flooding in Thailand and the negative impact of foreign exchange.
In a regulatory filing, Dana said it now expects 2011 adjusted EBITDA of $755-$765 million, down from its prior outlook of $780 million. It also forecast a sales growth of 24 percent, compared with its previous outlook of more than 25 percent.
Thailand's worst floods in 50 years killed 594 people and devastated industry in the centre of the country.
The electronics and car sectors have suffered in particular. Thailand is a regional hub for the world's top car producers, and even if most of the big assembly plants are away from the floods, car part firms have been affected to varying degrees.
Dana operates two facilities in Thailand, according to its website.
Shares of the company closed at $11.89 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Megha Mandavia in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
