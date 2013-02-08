ABU DHABI Feb 8 Dana Gas, the Abu Dhabi-listed energy firm, has sold 1.675 million shares in Hungarian oil and gas group MOL, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

MOL shares were down 4.1 percent at 17,770 forints at 1006 GMT.

