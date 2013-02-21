Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 21 Auto parts supplier Dana Holding Corp's quarterly profit rose, but revenue fell as demand remained weak.
Net income attributable to the company rose 24 percent to $88 million, or 41 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $71 million or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 15 percent to $1.6 billion.
Dana supplies axles, drive shafts, ceiling and thermal components for light, commercial and off-highway vehicles.
March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
WASHINGTON, March 8 The top U.S. doctors' organization and several hospital groups came out strongly on Wednesday against a Republican plan backed by President Donald Trump to overhaul America's healthcare system as Democrats mounted a fierce battle to thwart the bill.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Grocery delivery service Instacart has raised $400 million in its latest financing round, the startup announced on Wednesday, as investors show more enthusiasm for a business model whose viability has long been in question.