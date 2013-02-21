Feb 21 Auto parts supplier Dana Holding Corp's quarterly profit rose, but revenue fell as demand remained weak.

Net income attributable to the company rose 24 percent to $88 million, or 41 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, from $71 million or 33 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 15 percent to $1.6 billion.

Dana supplies axles, drive shafts, ceiling and thermal components for light, commercial and off-highway vehicles.