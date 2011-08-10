* Q2 net profit 124 mln dhs vs 33 mln dirhams yr-ago
ABU DHABI, Aug 10 United Arab Emirates energy
firm Dana Gas more than tripled its second quarter net
profit as higher oil prices and a 20 percent rise in production
at its Egypt and Iraqi operations boosted revenues, helping
beating analysts forecasts.
Dana earned a net profit of 124 million dirhams ($33.7
million) for the quarter ending 30 June, compared with 33
million dirhams a year-ago, the company said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Analysts forecast an average profit of 103.38 million
dirhams in a Reuters poll earlier this month.
Revenues from sale of hydrocarbons increased to 627 million
dirhams in the second quarter due to strong production growth
coupled with higher market prices for oil, condensate and
liquefied petroleum gas, Dana said in the statement.
"This excellent outcome is driven by the 20 percent increase
in production from Egypt and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and
consequent increase in revenues accompanied by our tight control
of costs throughout the organization," Dana's Chief Executive
Ahmed al Arbeed said in the statement.
Dana said it received 130 million dirhams in revenues from
Egypt and 80 million dirhams from Kurdistan. In early August,
Dana said the firm had not received payment for gas delivered in
Egypt.
The company is in discussions with the appropriate
authorities to expedite payments of its overdue receivables in
Egypt, and likewise in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the
statement said.
Dana shares ended flat on the Abu Dhabi stock exchange
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho)