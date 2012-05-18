(Repeats May 18 story to add codes)
By Mala Pancholia and Rachna Uppal
DUBAI, May 17 Dana Gas could become
the first company in the United Arab Emirates to restructure a
bond as concerns rise that it will not have enough cash to repay
a $1 billion convertible sukuk, or Islamic bond, at maturity in
October.
The Abu Dhabi-listed firm said this week it had hired
advisers to help it weigh options for repayment of $920 million
still outstanding on the out-of-the-money convertible and was
committed to finding a consensual solution.
Dana's shares have been battered by concerns over how it
will find funds to repay the bond, and limited communication
from the company on the matter. The stock has dropped 40 percent
in the past year, to 0.39 dirhams at Wednesday's close - just
one-fifth of the bond's conversion price of 1.926 dirhams.
The 7.5 percent sukuk was bid at 68 cents on
the dollar on Wednesday, according to Thomson Reuters data,
having fallen from around 75.50 at the beginning of the week.
"The credit is definitely distressed. The company's lack of
definitive repayment announcements has pushed this further
drop," said Thomas Christie, fixed income sales trader at
Rasmala investment bank.
Natural gas producer Dana, which has operations in the UAE,
Egypt and Iraq's Kurdistan region, says its cashflow has been
affected by global economic conditions and regional events,
including Egyptian unrest last year which delayed payments.
Below are some possible scenarios the company will be
weighing as it tries to thrash out an agreement with holders of
the sukuk, thought to be mostly global investment funds.
Dana has hired Blackstone Group, Deutsche Bank
and law firm Latham & Watkins as advisers, while
investors have hired law firm Linklaters, one source told
Reuters.
REPAYMENT
A repayment in full and on time is seen as highly unlikely
because the company has indicated it does not have cash reserves
that would enable it to meet its obligations at maturity.
In its latest financial statements, the Gulf region's only
listed natural gas company said its cash balance was 524 million
UAE dirhams ($142.66 million) at March 31.
Refinancing the sukuk could also be a challenge.
European banks have already pulled back from non-core
lending activities and the cost of funding is high, especially
for unrated and non-government-related entities.
Despite relatively higher liquidity in the local banking
sector, credit growth among most UAE banks remains weak. Tapping
debt markets to refinance the sukuk would result in significant
premiums, given scrutiny of the existing bond.
Extending full repayment on renegotiated terms may require
Dana to provide a significant "sweetener" in addition to the
current 7.5 percent coupon. It could finance that by selling
assets but will be wary of doing so under pressure.
"Trying to sell assets in such a situation can be a painful
experience," said Chavan Bhogaita, head of markets strategy unit
at National Bank of Abu Dhabi. "If the world knows that the
company is facing severe financial distress, fire-sale type
pricing can be expected for any major assets.
"It may be better to buy some time to allow the company to
undertake any divestments over a longer timeframe, at
more reasonable prices."
Dana Gas has a 3 percent stake in Hungarian group MOL
which was worth about $214 million at Wednesday's
closing prices.
RESTRUCTURING OR RESCHEDULING
Several syndicated loans which UAE borrowers have been
unable to repay on time have simply been rolled over, or, as in
the high-profile case of state-owned conglomerate Dubai World
, restructured.
There is little or no precedent for such alterations to
bonds in the UAE, but assuming Dana does not find way at the
last minute to repay the sukuk, analysts increasingly view some
sort of restructuring as the most likely solution.
HSBC said in a recent research note that a restructuring
would be in the interest of all parties, as a default could
result in low recovery, with debtholders able to claim only
Egyptian assets and the non-operational Iran-UAE gas project.
One option is a part repayment up front and an extension of
the remainder at renegotiated terms.
"One of the potential restructuring options proposed could
be that Dana pays 20-30 percent of the sukuk balance to lenders
at maturity, and seeks an extension of about five years on the
outstanding sukuk portion, wherein it continues to service a
renegotiated coupon," said Ghassan Chehayeb, director for MENA
credit research at Exotix Limited.
Under a negotiated restructuring, another option on the
table could be a debt-to-equity swap, but Dana would need to
provide significant clarity on future cashflows and a credible
long-term business plan.
Regionally, such deals are rare and can be complex. The
relatively small, retail-focused equity markets provide little
incentive for creditors to switch to a more risky asset class.
Last year, a 1 billion dinar ($3.58 billion) deal to
restructure the Islamic debt of Kuwait's Investment Dar
, owner of half of luxury carmaker Aston Martin,
included giving creditors a 10-percent stake in the firm. [ID :
nLDE75E0SZ]
Various other options are also likely to be tabled by
restructuring negotiators on both sides, and one key element all
stakeholders will be aware of is the sharia-compliance of any
eventual proposals.
"Restructuring a sukuk is absolutely more complex than a
conventional bond restructuring. In a conventional financing,
such as a bond, all that is needed is for a borrower to ask for
more time in exchange for the lender getting more money," said
Sheikh Muddassir Siddiqui, Islamic scholar and lawyer.
"In Islamic finance contracts, the main thing you have to
watch is that the obligation to bear doesn't become a debt."
DEFAULT
A default scenario would be the least desirable outcome for
both the company and sukukholders.
Exotix estimates a recovery rate on the sukuk of 52 cents to
the dollar in the best case scenario, while securing recourse to
company assets backing the sukuk won't be easy.
Bankruptcy legislation is in its infancy in the UAE and
courts remain untested in such circumstances.
From a reputational perspective, the first high profile
default on a sukuk from the UAE could also be damaging for the
country, the company, and the corporate sukuk space.
Flanked by hard-hitting advisers on both sides, and
sophisticated distressed credit investors willing to fight
tooth and nail for an acceptable resolution, Dana should submit
the "consensual" agreement plan it desires soon.
"Bottom line - does the company have access to any
significant amount of cash with which to overcome its current
predicament?" NBAD's Bhogaita said. "If not, its options are
clearly somewhat limited."
