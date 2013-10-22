By Mirna Sleiman and Julia Payne
DUBAI/LONDON Oct 22 The largest oil and gas
investor in Iraqi Kurdistan has filed the first major legal case
against its government over $1 billion in owed payments and
production rights, just as the autonomous region looks to become
a major energy exporter.
Dana Gas, leading a consortium of investors, has
filed an arbitration case in London to clarify the amount of
money the investors are owed for work already carried out and
their rights to develop and market gas fields, the Abu
Dhabi-listed company said on Tuesday.
The Kurdish autonomous region's massive untapped oil
reserves, lucrative production-sharing contracts and safe
environment compared with the rest of Iraq have prompted
international oil companies over the last few years to commit to
investing billions of dollars in blocks there.
ExxonMobil Corp, Chevron Corp and Total SA
have entered Kurdistan even at the risk of losing
contracts in the south.
The Kurdistan government fired back at the lawsuit, saying
Dana Petroleum had made "misleading" statements about being
owned money, and ordering it to withdraw the allegations.
"It is Dana and its affiliates that owe the KRG significant
sums," the Kurdish regional government's Ministry of Natural
Resources said in a statement. It said the KRG has "incurred
very large losses" as a result of misrepresentations and a
"failure to meet commitments and promises" that the company had
made.
Baghdad has long called the upstream contracts by the KRG
illegal. The two sides have been locked in a longstanding
payment disagreement, with the KRG consistently claiming
billions on behalf of its upstream investors.
In continued defiance of the central government, the KRG is
expected to export significant volumes of crude oil for the
first time via a new pipeline, following initial shipments by
truck through Turkey to the international market.
The first pipeline shipments will start by the end of the
year, bolstering the KRG's long search for independence as it
will soon earn more from its exports than it receives from the
central government in Baghdad.
"It's only natural at this stage for the relationship to get
more complicated as the financial burden weighs more heavily on
smaller entities, while the bigger IOCs can bear some more of
the payment issues," said Ayham Kamel, Middle East and North
Africa analyst at the Eurasia Group consultancy.
Dana Gas is also owed significant sums by the Egyptian
government, which has still not decided on how or when exactly
it will pay back over $6 billion it owes to upstream companies.
LAST RESORT
The case is the first major instance of a company suing the
KRG, a partner at a top international law firm said, adding that
such claims in other countries are frequently conducted through
bilateral or multilateral investment treaties.
It is not unusual for a government to owe upstream companies
money, but moving to arbitration is less desirable.
"It's pretty much the last resort. First because if you have
an investment, you need the government's goodwill to continue
operating there. And second, even if you win, there's no
guarantee you can make the country pay," the lawyer said.
"The KRG could decide not to pay, and then the company needs
to take the claim to a state court and the chance of getting a
court to go against the government is low, so the next step is
to search for assets outside the country."
The Pearl Petroleum consortium wants clarification from the
Ministry of Natural Resources over its contract with the
government to develop and market gas from the Khor Mor and
Chemchemal fields, Dana said. The KRG said that it does "not
recognize" Pearl Petroleum at all.
Part of its output is in the form of condensate, a light
valuable oil which is being exported by truck through Turkey to
the Mediterranean market. The consortium produces some 15,000
barrels per day of oil equivalent.
Exports of condensate via truck began in the fall of 2012,
but the consortium stopped receiving payments from these sales
about three months ago.
The consortium is made up of Dana, Crescent Petroleum of the
United Arab Emirates, Austria's OMV, and Hungarian oil
and gas group MOL.
To date, the consortium has invested over $1 billion and has
produced gas and petroleum liquids amounting to about 100
million barrels of oil equivalent in Kurdistan, the statement
said.
Dana, which holds 40 percent of the consortium, has
previously said it alone is owed about $430 million by the
Kurdish government.
Dana said it was resorting to arbitration after an effort to
resolve its differences with the ministry through mediation
failed.
The company said it "very much hopes that all outstanding
matters with the Ministry of Natural Resources will be resolved,
amicably and in good faith, in the shortest possible time, in
order to enable full and proper development of the fields".
The KRG said that it "requires that Dana Gas undertake
without qualification to provide an uninterrupted gas supply
from the Khor Mor field".
The case was filed at the London Court of International
Arbitration under the terms of Dana's 2007 agreement with
Kurdistan, the company said.
Announcing third-quarter earnings last week, OMV said it
would book special charges of around 100 million euros ($135
million) for the quarter, partly because of a writedown on an
asset in Kurdistan.